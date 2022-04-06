Jagga family meets Rahul Gandhi

Delhi/ Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leader Jagga Reddy along with his family members met AICC leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Capital on Wednesday evening. It is reported that Jagga Reddy has shared political situations and dissidents within the party.

Later speaking to the media, Jagga Reddy said that with the request of the family members, he long with them they met Rahul Gandhi. He said that first, they had a candid discussion keeping politics aside. He said when it comes to political talk, Jagga Reddy said he shared his views on how BJP, TRS and AIMIM are burdening the poor with their dictatorial leadership. He said that Rahul Gandhi has advised working to fight against BJP, TRS and AIMIM and strengthen the Congress party in the State.

Recently, Telangana Congress leaders on Wednesday met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and invited him to attend party programmes in the State, including a proposed public meeting in Warangal or some other big city in the State soon.

Telangana Congress leaders, including state party chief A Revanth Reddy, MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and AICC state in-charge Manickam Tagore participated in the meeting and discussed the party activities in the State.

Revanth explained the TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy's anti-party activities to Rahul Gandhi in the meeting, besides the membership drive and Rs 2 lakh insurance coverage extended to party members. Around 40 lakh members had enrolled in Telangana so far, they said. The State leaders also discussed the paddy procurement issue.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Revanth came down heavily on TRS and BJP and alleged that the two parties were doing politics on the issue of paddy procurement and added that they were also playing with the lives of farmers by doing cheap politics.

The TPCC chief made it clear that the Congress party would fight on behalf of the farmers till the last grain of the paddy was procured by the authorities concerned. "What the KCR government is doing when the Centre is reluctant to procure the paddy from the farmers of the State. How could you (KCR) not procure the paddy by throwing the blame on the Central government? The State government has the responsibility to buy every grain of the paddy," he said. Referring to the letter written by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the Centre stating that they would not supply the parboiled rice to it, Revanth said that the letter had turned out to be a curse for the farmers of the State.