Jagga Reddy couple extends Rs 10L aid to help a student regain sight

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy and his wife have extended Rs 10-lakh aid to help a visually impaired student regain sight.

They wished for student Sampooran Naik, son of Kishan Pawar and Shantabai, originally from Karnataka, settled in Kandi 15 months ago, to successfully undergo treatment.

Reddy assured that he would bring such cases to the attention of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, so that medical aid could be provided in the future.

A BCom student, Naik had suffered head injuries after falling off a bike a year ago. Due to weakness in the optic nerve connecting the eye to the brain, he lost his vision. He slipped into a coma for one month.

His parents had already spent Rs 5 lakh on treatment for optic hydropsy. Doctors advised that two major treatments were still required for his eyesight to return, costing about Rs 8 lakh.

They made it clear that combining acupuncture and stem cell regeneration could restore his vision.

Due to financial difficulties, Naik’s parents were unable to proceed with the treatment. With grief and distress, they had approached Jagga Reddy. Deeply moved by the plight of Naik, the Jagga Reddy couple extended their support. They immediately came forward with generosity to provide the necessary treatment for restoring his vision. The couple donated Rs 10 lakh towards the treatment.

Jagga Reddy explained that he has been personally helping patients suffering from illness in the Sangareddy constituency, while also striving to secure government support. He stated that they are actively standing by cancer patients in the constituency.