Jagga Reddy Slams BJP Leaders for Questioning Sonia Gandhi’s Commitment to India

Hyderabad: Former MLA and TPCC working president T. Jagga Reddy has strongly criticized BJP leaders for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s commitment to India, arguing that their stance contradicts Indian cultural values. Addressing a press conference, he particularly took aim at Union Minister Bandi Sanjay for raising issues related to her caste and religion.

Reddy questioned whether BJP leaders truly understood Hindu traditions, pointing out that Sonia Gandhi, despite being born abroad, embraced India as her home after marrying Rajiv Gandhi, a Hindu Brahmin. “As per Indian culture, a woman who follows her husband and leaves her birth country automatically takes on his religion and caste. Instead of appreciating her dedication, the BJP is making it a controversy,” he said.

He also emphasized that the Gandhi family has always been above caste and religious divisions, contributing immensely to the nation’s history. “Their role in India’s independence struggle and personal sacrifices for the country’s integrity can never be understood by BJP leaders, who were not part of the freedom movement,” he added.

Highlighting Sonia Gandhi’s political choices, Reddy recalled how she declined the Prime Minister’s post despite having the support of a majority of MPs, instead choosing Dr. Manmohan Singh for the role. He also credited her for backing P.V. Narasimha Rao as Prime Minister. “Can the BJP ever make such sacrifices? Even L.K. Advani, despite his contributions, was sidelined within the party,” he remarked, noting that Advani’s rath yatra had played a key role in BJP’s rise.

Urging Bandi Sanjay to maintain decorum in politics, Reddy advised BJP leaders to refrain from making derogatory remarks against the Gandhi family, calling for a more respectful political discourse.