Jagtial: Body freezers donated to PHCs

Jagtial: LM Koppula Social Service Organisation Chairperson Koppula Snehalatha has handed over body freezers to primary health centres in different mandals in the district on Monday. Snehalatha, who is the wife of Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, provided the body freezers as part of her social service activities. It was planned to donate body freezers to six mandals in Dharmapuri constituency of Jagtial district.

On Monday, she handed over the equipment to the health officers of PHC in three mandals, Pegadapalli, Gollapalli and Buggaram. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the body freezers were very much needed by the poor to preserve the dead bodies of family members till final rites were conducted.

Later, Snehalatha felicitated the ASHA workers who had served during the Covid crisis without even counting the lives. The event was attended by ZPTCs, MPPs, local sarpanches and public representatives, TRS leaders and doctors.