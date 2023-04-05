Jagtial: Boga Shravani challenges MLA to debate

Jagtial: BJP leader Boga Shravani Praveen on Tuesday accused local MLA Dr. Sanjay Kumar of adopting dual standards, political smartness and dictatorial attitude.

Addressing the media at press club here she confirmed that the legislator had resorted to harass her; "yet his statement that he was only an ordinary mortal was strange. Sanjay Kumar's claim that his life was an open book was surprising. It would be better if people said so". She asserted that the MLA's comments of being pained by MP D Arvind's statement were strange. Shravani sought to know why Sanjay did not stop her when she broke down and announced her resignation from the Jagtial municipal chairperson's post and the ruling party. She ridiculed the legislator's stand that she was like his daughter and wondered why he did not call her to question why she had resigned. Referring to MLA Rajaiah visiting the house of Janajipuram sarpanch Navya when she referred to injustice done to her, Shravani pointed out that if Sanjay was not at fault he 'would have come to me.'

She challenged the MLA to face a debate at tahsildar circle on his illegal sand transport share in earnings. Shravani described as strange Sanjay's allegations of BJP leaders resorting to sand transactions, land encroachmens and contracts when he himself was involved in such activities. She said soon an organisation, headed by her, of people harassed by the MLA would be formed soon. Tirupati will be the secretary.

Those present at the press meets included Jagrial assembly unit convener Madan Mohan, Padala Tirupati, town unit president Veerabathini Anil Kumar, Sarangapur mandal unit president Endabetta Varun Kumar.