Jagtial faces shortage of kits, halt Covid tests

Jagtial: Continuously for the second day, the corona testing was halted due to the shortage of Rapid testing kits here in Jagtial district. With the second wave of coronavirus spreading rapidly in the district many people are showing symptoms of cold, cough and fever and are rushing to the nearest hospitals for testing. But, with the lack of testing kits they are returning back. On Friday more than thousand people, who visited various hospitals across the district went back without undergoing corona tests and the same is repeated on Saturday.

Apart from that around 20 vaccination centers were closed due to lack of vaccine storage in the respective centers which were established in the district. The officials informed that it may take two more days for to get Rapid testing kits to test Corona test in the district. They said that they are provided with only 75 kits when the number of patients who were visiting the hospitals for testing were more than 300. When there is a requirement of around 10,000 kits for the district, the higher authorities of the health department allotted only 2,000 kits to the district. The higher officials informed that they are going to send kits on Monday by afternoon and appealed to the people who are showing Covid-19 symptoms to remain in their home until Monday. Meanwhile, the people of Sarangapur and Raikal areas expressed worry over shortage of kits and for not conducting corona tests. They alleged that with an increase in the number of positive cases, it is the responsibility of the government to take steps to prevent its spread along with intensifying testing. Who will be responsible if it spreads and claims hundreds of lives, they questioned.