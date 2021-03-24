Jagtial: Headmaster urges government not to increse retirement age

Jagtial: Anugu Malla Reddy, the headmaster of Namilikonda Primary School of Kodimyal mandal in the district, urged the State government not to increase his retirement age to 61 years.

In a statement released here on Tuesday, A Malla Reddy said Telangana was achieved after several years of struggle by several students and life sacrifices by some youth, for the sake of jobs, funds, and self-governance.

But, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is destroying the bright future of young generation by taking anti-democratic decisions. The increase of retirement age to 61 years will show a drastic effect on unemployed youth and there is a possibility of choosing different paths against to the society, he observed.

The headmaster said that it is totally unfair with the unemployed youth. How the government will allot jobs if it goes on increasing retirement age of employees? It is nothing but killing the future of unemployed youth, he stated.

He appealed all the employees and their unions not to accept the increase of retirement age for the sake of jobless youth.

Headmaster Malla Reddy demanded the government to withdraw its decision immediately and must fill all vacant posts in various government departments to do justice to unemployed youth, who are facing several hardships.