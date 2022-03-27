Jagtial: Make arrangements for 'Chinna Hanuman Festival', MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar tells babus

Jagtial: Elaborate arrangements in a planned manner have to be made for the 'Chinna Hanuman Festival' at Kondagattu Temple, suggested Chopdandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar. He along with District Collector G Ravi conducted a review on Saturday with the concerned authorities, Chairman of the Temple, and trustees on Chinna Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. He directed the authorities to organise the festival in a smooth manner from April 14 to 18.

Shankar informed that there would be a mass feeding programme for the devotees on April 15,16,17. He suggested that a large number of volunteers must be made available during the festival. Sanitation management was of utmost importance and the surroundings should be kept clean from time to time.

Necessary steps were being taken for the development of temples in the state under the leadership of CM KCR. Kondagattu temple office was constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore and Rs 50 lakh, while the government had sanctioned Rs 2.5 crore for the construction of the stairway. Another 2.5 crore proposals were sent for the stairway and that the tender work for the stairway is completed within 7 days, Shankar said. Collector Ravi said a plan of action should be drawn up for the purpose and the staff should be available 24 hours in 3 shifts. In view of the summer, more than 50 Chalivendrams should be set up around the temple on the way to and from the temple to provide cool drinking water to devotees.

Helpline phone numbers should be set up through the temple premises. Water packets and buttermilk packets should be provided to the devotees from time to time. Barricades should be set up in the vicinity of the temple till April 12, he said. The Collector directed the officials to restore the power supply to the Kondagattu temple and water should be released in the temple pond every day during the festival. Rs 10 lakh would be released to the temple committee immediately for the installation of CCTV cameras in temple premises.

Collector Ravi directed the RTC officials to run a large number of buses in view of the rush of devotees. The Collector said that there was a large-scale forest around the temple and ordered the fire engine available as a precautionary measure before any accident during the festival.

SP Sindhu Sharma, Additional Collector BS Lata, Chairman of the Board of Trustees T Maruthi, Temple Deputy Commissioner T Venkatesh, and others were present.