Jagtial: Man drowns in village tank after suffering heart stroke

Representational image
Representational image

Highlights

Jagtial: In an unfortunate incident, a 60-year-old man identified as Nare Krishnaiah, drowned in the village tank after he suffered a heart stroke while taking bath in Varshakonda of Ibrahimpatnam mandal on Wednesday.

According to the police, Krishnaiah had gone to the village tank near Gangamatha temple to have his bath. While he was in the tank, he is said to have suffered a heart stroke and drowned.

Krishnaiah is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

