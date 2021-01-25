Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay gets Covid vaccine shot

Covid vaccination drive began at private hospitals across the state from today. All the healthcare staff of the private hospitals are being administered with the vaccine. Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar got the vaccine shot and is the first public representative to take the vaccine.

The vaccination drive will take place from 10 am to 3 pm every day except on Wednesday and Saturday, officials said.

It is learned that the vaccine is being distributed at over 5,000 hospitals across the state for which the government set up 179 vaccine centres. So far, 1.54 lakh staff have registered in the Cowin software to get the vaccine of which the highest number people are from Hyderabad with 59,000 and the least from Mulugu with 53.

The vaccine is being distributed at the private hospitals having the staff with more than 50 and the vaccine for the staff below 50 is given at the nearby government hospital.