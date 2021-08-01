Jagtial: Rs 35k crore funds for Dalit uplift unspent says Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy

Jagtial: If Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has any concern towards Dalits, he should first spend Rs 35,000 crore SC Development Fund that remained unspent with the government for the past seven years, demanded Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy.

The Congress MLC also demanded that the CM induct two more Dalit MLAs into his Cabinet to prove that he really cared for the community. Two ministerial posts should be given to Dalits as per the constitutional provisions, but only Koppula Eshwar was accommodated, he said.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Jeevan Reddy wanted the CM to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme across Telangana. Deriding Chandrashekhar Rao's assertion on achieving a 'Golden Telangana' he told the CM to ensure livelihood to all sections, as no one was interested in a golden Telangana.

Stating that Dalit Bandhu announced by the State government was a good programme, the Congress leader questioned whether the scheme was being implemented in view of the Huzurabad byelections and for the welfare of Dalits.

If it was for Dalit welfare, the scheme should be implemented across the state. Further, the CM should promise not ask votes in the next Assembly elections if he failed to extend Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to every poor dalit family in the state.

KCR, who often asserts that he stands by his word had failed to make a dalit the Chief Minister of the state. Not only that, he sacked a dalit leader from his deputy Chief Minister post and it proves KCR's distrust towards dalits, Jeevan Reddy noted.

The newlyweds, along with Kalyana Lakshmi, should be given double bedroom houses, the MLC said.

District Congress president A Lakshman Kumar, Jagitial municipal floor leader Kallepelli Durgaiad, former municipal chairman Giri Nagbhushanam, municipal councilor Nakka Jeevan, Congress leaders Banda Shankar and others were present at the press meet.