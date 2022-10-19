Jagtial: Sarpanch earns praise for unique campaign for Rahul's Yatra

Jagtial: A woman sarpanch has launched an innovative campaign to make Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra a success in the district and is getting appreciation from the people and the Congress party top leadership.

Tatiparthi Shoba Rani, the sarpanch of Batikepalli of Pegadapalli mandal in Jagtial district, has been active in the Congress party for a long time. She earned a reputation for always available to villagers and working in coordination with the people and the authorities to resolve the public problems.

She has been travelling in the village explaining to the people the development that took place during the Congress rule in the village with a microphone. Many people are impressed by the way she is campaigning on a two-wheeler in the village streets holding a mike in his hand.

Shoba Rani explains to the people that the Congress party stands by the poorer, the weaker and the minorities. She also explained how the Congress regimes procured grain grown by the farmers and support price were provided.

She highlighted NREG scheme introduced by the Congress for agricultural labourers and the poor. People were told that the Congress has given free electricity to farmers along with waiver of electricity bills.

Sarpanch Shobha Rani reminded that fee reimbursement was given to students for higher studies and given PRC promotions to the employees and strengthened the local institutions. She praised Indiramma as the one who dug the canals and nationalized the banks.

After learning about Sobha Rani's innovative campaign through media, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and Congress State affairs in-charge Manikyam Tagore took to Twitter and congratulated her on social media.