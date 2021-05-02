Jagtial : Workers at mango market flout Covid norms

Jagtial : To stop spread of coronavirus that was spreading rapidly across the country, the State government, as part of preventive measures, imposed night curfew.

But some traders in Jagtial district were neglecting the night curfew and Covid norms, thus paving way for coronavirus to spread in the district.

Traders at the Mango market at the district headquarters were not following coronavirus rules. They were not maintaining physical distance and not wearing face masks while working in the market. They were doing their business during night despite night curfew. It seems that there is no night curfew in Jagtial mango market.

There are about 120 shops in the mango market, in which thousands of workers from various parts of the State and neighbouring States will work. Some hundreds of farmers will visit the mango market to sell their produce. But mango merchants were not following corona rules and keeping their shops open even after 9 pm also and doing business openly.

Even the district administration and police officials were seems not interested to take any action against mango merchants, who were violating rules and becoming responsible for the spread of the virus Locals alleged that if this continue for some more days, then the mango market will become a hot spot and would be impossible to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.

They urged the officials to take immediate action and protect the people for the deadly virus.