Jana Reddy will lose Sagar bypoll: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Halia (Nagarjuna Sagar): Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav stated that Congress leader K Jana Reddy will be defeated in Sagar byelection and added that he (Jana Reddy) knows very well about the outcome of this byelection.

Along with MLA Korukanti Chander, he spoke to the media at Halia of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency on Thursday. He observed that Jana Reddy would have got good name and fame if the Congress supported the bereaved Nomula family without contesting for Sagar byelection. Jana Reddy's own mistakes were degrading him in the public and his name will become a past after these election results, he added.

Minister Srinivas said the development of Sagar constituency was nothing when compared to rest of the constituencies in the State due to the negligence of senior Congress leader Jana Reddy during his 35 years of long representation of this constituency. Nothing comes to mind if one thinks about the

development Jana Reddy did to the constituency during his tenure, he stated. Jana Reddy should refrain from speaking morals and must think about what he has to do to fulfill the aspirations of people of this region, he suggested

Talasani said the people of this region are supporting the TRS as Jana Reddy failed to develop Sagar during his tenure. Winning the election by keeping people in dark with false promises was a past chapter and development is the new mantra of people of Sagar constituency, he stated.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is behind the party candidate Nomula Bhagat Kumar, who will change the present appearance of the constituency if people bless him in the byelection, he asserted.

Describing Nomula Bhagat as a young, energetic, educated and capable of fulfill his father and former MLA late Nomula Narasimhiah's aspirations to develop the constituency, Minister Srinivas predicted that Bhagat will win the election as all sections of the society have been accepting his candidature.

Former APCOB chairman Yedavally Vijayender Reddy and local leaders were present at the press meet.