Janasena Party Active Membership Kits programme held

Shadnagar: Janasena active membership kits were handed over by Raju Nayak and MD Ashraf to Janasena leaders, activists and women on Sunday at Shadnagar.

On the occasion, they said that the Janasena party was assuring the activists with active membership in a way that no other political party could, adding that the active members would immediately get Rs 50,000 assistance to their family in case of an accident.

If the party member dies in an accident, he will get Rs 5 lakh. They also requested the activists to work hard for the development of the party. They also said that Janasena party village committees would be formed soon.

Janasena party student wing co-ordinator Dasari Srisailam, Banne Srikrishna, Jagan Nayak, Madhu, Jagadish, Manda Ramakrishna, Srikanth, Pawan, Nallolla Raju, Mahaboob and others were also present.