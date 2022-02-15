Janganna a remarkable leader: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hanumakonda: Former MP Chandupatla Janga Reddy was one of those rare breed of dedicated partyman, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said. He was here on Tuesday to pay homage to Janga Reddy who breathed his last on February 5. Speaking at the memorial meeting, Sanjay said that Janga Reddy worked honestly for the party right from the days of Jana Sangh.

"Janga Reddy, a remarkable leader, had always supported the party men who worked with commitment. BJP cadres need to idolize him," Sanjay said. Recalling his association with the late leader, former minister Eatala Rajender had all praise for Janga Reddy who worked for the welfare of people. "Janga Reddy earned the sobriquet of 'Current Janganna' for his endeavours in bringing power connections in Parkal region," Rajender said, emphasising the need for bringing a book on the late leader.

Earlier, party cadres led by BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma welcomed Sanjay at Karunapuram, a suburban village. BJP State general Gujjula Premender Reddy, Janga Reddy's son Chandupatla Satyapal Reddy and daughter-in-law Keerthi Reddy were among others present.