Jangaon: Balayesu students win Peak Performance Award 2019-2020

The Balayesu (E/M) High School, Devaruppula, became the recipient of prestigious Peak Performance Award in Rangotsav celebration 2019-2020, organised...

Jangaon: The Balayesu (E/M) High School, Devaruppula, became the recipient of prestigious Peak Performance Award in Rangotsav celebration 2019-2020, organised by Indian Art Mumbai, Maharashtra. Several students from various schools throughout the country had participated in the Rangotsav celebration.

Balayesu students also participated and received national second prize with The National Silver Fist Award-2019 and national third prize and a shield a gold medal in colorings competition respectively. 30 students from the school awarded with gold medal, shield and certificates. The school felicitated the students, who won in the competition.

School correspondent Rev Bro S Jesuraj SHJ congratulated the winners for their creativity.

