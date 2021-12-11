Jangaon: Errabelli focuses on developmental works

Jangaon: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday inspected the developmental works of Palakurthi Someshwaralayam, Bammera Pothana memorial and Valmidi Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple taken up with outlay of Rs 22.50 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister directed the officials to expedite the works. He recalled that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had already sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the development of Someshwaralayam, Rs 7.50 crore for Bammera and Rs 5 crore for Valmidi.



He instructed the officials to prepare a report on the progress of these projects to send it to the Chief Minister. Jangaon district collector Shivalingaiah and additional collector Bhaskar Rao were among others present.

In another development in Hanumakonda, the minister, along with MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, reviewed the progress of Palle Pragathi, rural development, MGNREGS and Haritha Haram with the officials concerned. He directed the officials to complete the pending Vaikuntadhamams, dumping yards, Palle Prakruthi Vanams and Bruhat Prakruti Vanams in the gram panchayats. He told them to carry works under the MGNREGS. He sought the officials to take necessary measures to protect the saplings planted under Haritha Haram.

Errabelli emphasised the need for taking up sanitation of schools and Anganwadi centres. The officials were also told to complete the construction of kitchens and toilets in schools. "With the threat of a new variant of the coronavirus Omicron looming large, the panchayat officials need to gear up readying the health workers," Errabelli said.