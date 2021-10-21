Jangaon: Golden era for farmers says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Jangaon: The development of rural areas is an indicator to a nation's development, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, inaugurating the Gram Panchayat (GP) office at Banjara under Devaruppula mandal in Jangaon district on Wednesday.

With impetus on rural areas, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had upgraded Thandas into GPs. It led to the development of GP in the State, he added.

"No previous government had ever tried to develop the rural areas," Errabelli said. He said that all the GPs in the State now have internal roads, nurseries, dumping yards, Palle Prakruthi Vanams, grave yards and Rythu Vedikas etc. Referring to the Mission Bhagiratha, KCR made it possible that all the households in Telangana get pure drinking water.

He said that the agriculture sector is witnessing a golden era with the TRS government ensuring 24-hour free power supply, irrigation facilities, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima etc. Stating that there was no fund crunch, Jangaon district Collector Ch Shivalingaiah appealed to people to strive hard for the development of their villages.

Later, the Minister distributed cheques worth Rs 21.50 lakh sanctioned under the CM Relief Fund to the 32 beneficiaries. Additional Collector Abdul Hameed, RDO Madhusudan, DPO K Rangachary, ZP CEO L Vijayalaxmi and Banjara Sarpanch Maloth Kavitha were among others present. In another programme in Warangal, the Minister paid floral tributes to Valmiki Maharshi, also known as Adi Kavi (first poet), who wrote the Hindu epic Ramayana, on his birth anniversary.

The Minister said that since the formation of Telangana, the government has been organising birth and death anniversaries of great poets and eminent personalities.