Jangaon lathi-charge: Suspend Jangaon CI, Bandi Sanjay Kumar demands

Jangaon: Tension prevailed when the BJP activists tried to barge into the DCP office here on Wednesday. Demanding the suspension of Jangaon Inspector, who indiscriminately beaten the BJP workers black and blue on Tuesday.



It may be mentioned here that the police reportedly caned BJP town president Pavan Sharma and others, who were staging a protest in front of Municipal Commissioner's chamber.

The BJP workers led by BJP State President Bandi Sanjay took out a rally from the main centre of the town to the government hospital. Sanjay visited the hospital where the BJP workers were being treated.

Speaking to media persons, Sanjay demanded the government for the immediate suspension of Jangaon Inspector Mallesh and other cops, who were responsible for Tuesday's lathi charge. "It's appalling to see police performing their duties only to protect the interests of the ruling TRS leaders. It's not friendly policing," he said. To be in the good books of the TRS leaders, some of the police officials were overreacting when they dealt with the Opposition party leaders, Sanjay said.

'Although Swamy Vivekananda does not belong to BJP, the government didn't allow celebrating his birth anniversary. Why Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not respond to the incident,' he said.

KCR, who is closeted himself in the farmhouse, has no time to respond, he added. Will KCR keep quiet if his family members were caned, he questioned. Sanjay found fault with the Municipal Commissioner for removing the banners put up by the BJP workers and sparing the flexis put by the ruling party leaders.

He alleged that the police are indiscriminately attacking the BJP leaders wherever the latter was improving their base. The time is not far away that BJP will put an end to the dictatorial rule of the KCR, he said. He demanded the DGP to take action against CI Mallesh and other police personnel and suspend them immediately. "If the action is not taken against Inspector Mallesh within 24 hours, the BJP will lay siege to the DGP's office," Sanjay warned. Scores of BJP activists from erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts took part in the protest.