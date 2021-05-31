Jangaon left high and dry

Jangaon: It was a huge disappointment for the people in Jangaon district who kept their hopes on none other than Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's promise of a medical college. KCR promised to sanction a medical college to Jangaon when he addressed a rally during the 2018 Assembly elections. It's been more than two-and-a-half-year since he made that promise, but nothing was realised. It's said locally that despite an anti-wave against sitting TRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, people reposed their faith in the ruling party, believing the promises of KCR. The TRS supremo also promised to set up a nursing college along with the medical college.

However, the State Cabinet chaired by the CM on Sunday approved to set up medical colleges in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Nagar Kurnool, Vanaparthi, Jagitial, Kothagudem and Mancherial towns. Although KCR made it clear a few days ago to set up six medical colleges, Nagar Kurnool was added in the latest list.

The people in Jangaon feel that they always got a raw deal from the government. In 2016, Jangaon was made the headquarters of a new district but not before a long battle. The people carried their agitation until the government had accepted their demand.

Though Jangaon is located on national highway-163, and Siddipet-Suryapet highway, the town is yet to witness a real development. The town also falls on the train route Secunderabad-Vijayawada. The 100-bed Area Hospital in Jangaon is the only major healthcare source for the people in the district. The number of accidents on the highway passing through Jangaon is also high. The promise to upgrade the Area Hospital to a 250-bed facility also remained a far cry.

Though there was a plan to build a double-storied building in the existing hospital premises by the Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC), it never got off the proposal stage.

"A medical college would have triggered the development of Jangaon besides addressing the healthcare needs of the locals who largely depend on Hyderabad or Warangal," A Venu Gopal, a photographer, said.