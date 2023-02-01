Jangaon: Mana Ooru – Mana Badi to transform schools

Jangaon: Education empowers people and transforms lives, said Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, referring to the importance given to the academics by the KCR government. Inaugurating the developmental works under Mana Ooru – Mana Badi programme at the Mandal Parishad Primary School at Laxman Thanda of Devaruppula mandal in Jangaon district on Wednesday, the Minister said that the government was keen on ensuring quality education in the State-run schools. "The State government had earmarked Rs 7,289 crore for developing schools under the Mana Ooru – Mana Badi programme," Errabelli said. He said that the Mana Ooru – Mana Badi programme could change the face of the schools.

Stating that the government had filled 1.30 lakh jobs and issued notification to fill nearly 70,000 jobs, he said that educated youth have a bright future in the State. On the other hand, the BJP which promised to provide 2 crore jobs per annum betrayed the people. Moreover, the BJP-led Central Government is hell-bent on privatising the public sector units (PSUs). Divestment is likely to lead to retrenchment and wage cuts, Errabelli said.

"KCR Government was doing yeoman service to the people living in backward areas, especially to the Thandas. Now, the tribal Thandas have become self-sufficient with the funds flowing in from the government," he said. Land value has gone up ever since the government ensured abundant irrigation facilities across the State. In contrast to earlier years, farming has become a festival, he said. Jangaon District Collector Ch Sivalingaiah said that the school in Laxman Thanda is the first one in the district to get renovated under the Mana Ooru – Mana Badi programme. As many as 174 schools will be developed in the phase under the programme, he added. He urged the people to send their wards to State-run schools which are now on par with the corporate.

Later, the minister inaugurated developmental works at the government school at Matedu under Thorrur mandal of Mahabubabad district under Mana Ooru – Mana Badi programme.

Jangaon zilla parishad chairman P Sampath Reddy, former chairman of GCC Gandhi Naik, additional collector Praful Desai, DEO K Ramu and Mana Ooru – Mana Badi programme special officer Vinod Kumar were among others present.