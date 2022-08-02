Jangaon: Station Ghanpur MPDO in ACB net

Hanamkonda: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths had caught Station Ghanpur Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Desagani Kumara Swamy while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1.40 lakh from a person at his house near Sumangali Function Hall in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

The MPDO has reportedly demanded the bribe from Inavolu village Gram Panchayat secretary. Following the trap, the ACB sleuths have also searched the house of Kumara Swamy. Station Ghanpur falls under the jurisdiction of Jangaon district.