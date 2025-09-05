Japan Excellence Skill Center to be inaugurated on Sept 8

Hyderabad: The first Excellence Skill Center of The Japan Education Center and Information Foundation (JECI) will be inaugurated on September 8 by Kazunari Matsumoto, senior govt official, Vice Chairman – Japan Karate Federation; Hiroaki Adachi, senior Telecommunications & HR industry professional – Cross Border Management consultant; Capt. Raj Adhikary, President & CEO of JECI; and J. V. Krishna Rao, Secretary JBES. JECI is committed to incubating Japan Excellence Skill Centers across multiple clusters, including kindergarten, K-12 schools, higher education institutions (colleges, universities, and technical colleges), and vocational training units. The new center aims to be a catalyst for job and career opportunities, training students and youth in quality and excellence.