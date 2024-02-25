Jatara a massive success: Seethakka

Medaram (Mulugu): Although it was a herculean task for the government to ensure amenities at Medaram, it has come out with flying colours, Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka said. Addressing a press conference on the last day of Sammakka Saralamma jatara at Medaram on Saturday, she gave an account of the hard work they put in for the conduct of jatara.

“After it took over the reins of Telangana, the Congress didn’t have much time to ensure facilities at Medaram which was battered by torrential rains a few months ago,” Seethakka said.

“Around 1.35 crore devotees turned to Medaram jatara in about four days. Drawing such a huge crowd was a proud moment for every Adivasis. Year after year, the popularity of the jatara is growing jatara, drawing devotees both from tribals and non-tribals,” Seethakka said.

“The TSRTC ran buses more than 10,000 trips to the jatara,” she added. “The officials reunited as many as 5,060 missing persons out of the total 5,090 with their families,” she said. Admitting the incidents of traffic snarls, Seethakka said that they will try to avoid them in the future.

“The sanitation staff will be here in Medaram for another 10 days to clean the garbage,” she added.

Seethakka said that a review meeting will be conducted after TiruguVaram (Wednesday). Based on suggestions from citizens, an action plan will be prepared for future needs.

Seethakka said that they will focus on ensuring facilities permanently rather than makeshift arrangements. Mulugu district collector Ila Tripathi, superintendent of police Sabarish and ITDA PO Ankith were among others present.