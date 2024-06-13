Live
Jaya Reddy promoted as PYC State gen secretary
Hyderabad: T Jaya Reddy, the daughter of former Sangareddy MLA, Jagga Reddy was elevated as State General Secretary of Pradesh Youth Congress, as informed by the Pradesh Congress Committee.
The orders passed earlier this month were shared with the media on Wednesday. Jaya Reddy has remained active in politics for several years. She caught the limelight during the 2018 Assembly elections, as she campaigned on behalf of her father Jagga Reddy who was put behind bars over allegations of human trafficking and fake passport. She is credited for her father’s win in the Assembly polls then.
