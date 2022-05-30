  • Menu
Jayaprada eyes on Telugu States politics

Hyderabad: Actress turned politician Jayaprada, a BJP national leader stated that her desire is to enter Telugu State politics. She made these remarks shortly after opening a private skin and laser clinic at Himayat Nagar in Hyderabad.

While responding to political developments in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Jayaprada declared that as a Telugu citizen, she wishes to serve Telugu people in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

She stated that in the current situation, it would be preferable to serve the Telugu states rather than the national cadre. She has, however, left the decision to the national high command.

