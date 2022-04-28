Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren arrives in Hyderabad, to meet KCR in the evening

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrived in Hyderabad on a two-day visit and will have a meeting with Telangana counterpart KCR this evening. It seems that national politics, central government policies and other issues will be discussed on this occasion. Telangana Chief Minister KCR is currently meeting with the chief ministers of various non-BJP-ruled states and opposition parties in other states to try to form a strong front against the BJP government at the Centre. In view of this effort, Telangana CM KCR Rao will meet Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren today in the capital Hyderabad.

There is an opportunity to discuss a number of other issues, including the upcoming presidential elections to be held in the near future. With this in mind, KCR has been traveling across India for a long time trying to unite all the non-BJP parties. CM KCR toured Jharkhand in early March.

It is learned that on this occasion he met Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and discussed the formation of the Third Front. KCR aims not only to corner all parties in the presidential election but also to give a tough lesson to the BJP in the upcoming presidential elections.