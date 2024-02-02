Jharkhand MLAS arrive in Hyderabad, heads to Shameerpet

The recent political developments in Jharkhand have added a touch of excitement as Hyderabad becomes the center stage. 36 Jharkhand MLAs arrived in Hyderabad in two special flights from Ranchi Birsa Munda Airport and were taken directly to a resort in Shameerpet from Begumpet Airport.



The Jharkhand Congress and JMM MLAs will stay in the Hyderabad camp until the date for the strength test in the Jharkhand Assembly is finalized. The responsibility of "Operation Jharkhand" has been entrusted to Telangana Congress in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar by the TPCC.

Meanwhile, Champay Soren has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand with the support of Congress, JMM, and RJD MLAs. The governor has ordered him to prove his strength within 10 days. This has come after former CM Hemant Soren was arrested by ED officials in a money laundering case.