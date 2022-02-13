Hyderabad: "All parties which are opposed to 'BJP's misrule' are in the process of uniting. It could be in the form of a front or some other name. If need be TRS will also form a national party. But one thing is clear and that is KCR will play a prominent role in national politics to throw the BJP out of power," Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday.

Addressing a two-hour long press conference, KCR felt that as political leaders they can make efforts to create awareness among people on the need to send the BJP out of power but it is for youth and people to come forward and see that a party which was indulging in divisive politics was thrown out lock, stock and barrel. "It is people who have to change," he said.

Justifying his argument, KCR said Modi says something and does something. "It is Jhoota BJP," he declared. The BJP government, which had allowed over 30 fraudsters and most of them Gujarati's to escape from the country after duping banks to hundreds of crores, was now trying to violate the Constitution and bring power reforms.

The Union Budget 2022-23 says that they will allow states to have additional 0.5% loan over and above the FRBM limits if they implement the power reforms. This is a classic example of violation of the Constitution, he said. It has also threatened to stop loans if reforms were not implemented and stop subsidies.

"Modi wants to privatise the power sector and force states to buy solar power from his friend. This is not acceptable to us as it would mean that we will not be able to give power subsidies to farmers. It is the most undemocratic government," the CM said.

He said Modi's support to Trump before the US elections had lowered India's image. He even criticized Modi's claim of a 5-trillion dollar economy. If the country's growth rate is 12% in six years it would automatically become a 5 trillion economy, no PM or FM is required for it. Modi or FM are not putting in any extra effort in that direction, he alleged.

If Modi was dynamic, he would have done something like China. He is only trying to fool the people, KCR said even Congress leader Chidambaram said the same thing. Modi's 80% time as PM is over and now, he needs to be thrown out, he reiterated.

KCR further said that 75% of wealth in the country was in the hands of 10% people. "Unemployment has gone up. We are at 101 position in the hunger index and industrial production has gone down. Country is deep in corruption. Rafale is just one of the examples and hence this government needs to go, he added.