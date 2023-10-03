JITO Hyderabad Umang 2.0 expo enthralls over 75,000 visitors

Youngsters and women were seen excited and thrilled during Sufi Night, Kavi Sammelan and Dandiya Raat. A spiritual session was delivered by renowned spiritual leader Mahatria Ra on the first day of the expo, while another session was held by motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bindra on the second day

Hyderabad: Umang 2.0, the jewellery and lifestyle expo organised by Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Hyderabad, was concluded on a high note at Hitex on Monday night. More than 75,000 visitors attended the three-day event.

Over 500 exhibitors have showcased jewellery, lifestyle, furniture, automobiles, home decoration products and other items in three halls spread over 2 lakh-sq-ft area. Various conferences and cultural programmes were also held in parallel with the expo.

‘Colours of India’, a dance drama, was performed at the time of inauguration featuring various cultures of India with an inspiring message. Band Mirajkar, a group of 50 performers, both men and women from Solapur, Maharashtra, performed on the drums. Youngsters and women were seen excited and thrilled during Sufi Night, Kavi Sammelan and Dandiya Raat. A spiritual session was delivered by renowned spiritual leader Mahatria Ra on the first day of the expo, while another session was held by motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bindra on the second day.

GM Modular stationed a unique bus, a ‘showroom on the wheels. This is the world’s first luxury showroom on wheels, which was built at a cost of Rs 5 crore and designed by DilipChhabria, an acclaimed automobile designer in India.

Delete Edit



The state-of-the-art bus fully equipped with the latest innovations like designer switches, decor lighting, and home automation solutions from GM offered an opportunity for everyone to experience the cream-of-the-crop products in a unique way. Many visitors have seen the products on display in the bus. The visitors were surprised by ferrying in retro, vintage cars such as Rolls-Royce, Jaguar and Audi cars. The expo has provided a platform for both small and big traders to showcase their products and services.



The event also encouraged startups and women entrepreneurs in tapping the potential to explore the market. Particularly, poor women and small business operators were offered stalls at economical prices to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship.