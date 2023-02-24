JNTU-Hyderabad releases TS EAMCET schedule

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad here on Friday issued a detailed schedule for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( TS EAMCET) 2023 with online registrations commencing on March 3.



A notification will be issued on February 28 and the last to apply without a late fee is April 10. Students can edit their details, if any, in the submitted application form between April 12 and 14.

Addressing a press conference at JNTU-Hyderabad here, Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. R Limbadri said 25 per cent intermediate weightage for the TS EAMCET would not be considered for this year as well.

The minimum Intermediate marks criterion i.e., 45 per cent has been reinstated for admissions through the TS EAMCET 2023, he said, adding that entrance test will cover 70 per cent first year and 100 per cent second year intermediate syllabus.

According to Prof. Limbadri, this year, BSc Nursing admissions would be done through the TS EAMCET.

Applications can also be submitted with a late fee of Rs. 250, Rs.500, Rs. 2,500 and Rs.5,000 up to April 15, 20, 25 and May 2. respectively. Students can download hall tickets from April 30.

As announced earlier, the TS EAMCET for engineering stream is on May 7, 8 and 9 and test for AM stream is on May 10 and 11. For more details, visit the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in.