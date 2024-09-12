JNTU to start construction of new building with 24 crore rupees

Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Meghareddy stated that the construction of new buildings for JNTU Engineering College in Wanaparthy will be started soon and the government has sanctioned 24 crore rupees for these constructions.

On Thursday Wanaparthy visited the JNTU Engineering College in the suburbs of the town.

On this occasion, the MLA offered special pooja to the Ganapathi set up in the college by the students.

MLA said on this occasion..

The MLA said that he would always help the students of JNTU College in Wanaparthy to avoid any problems.

The MLA stated that as soon as it came to his attention that there was a problem with the bus facility for the students to come and go to the college, he should talk to the RTC depot manager and arrange for special buses.

College principal Congress party leaders Satyasheela Reddy Srihari Raju and others participated in the program.