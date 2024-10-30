JNTUH Registrar Discusses Engineering College Development with Wanaparthy Collector

Mahabubnagar: In a significant move for educational development in Wanaparthy, JNTU Hyderabad University Registrar Prof. Venkateshwar Rao met with Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh Surabhi to discuss plans for constructing an engineering college and related infrastructure within the district.During their meeting, Prof. Rao and Collector Surabhi reviewed the requirements for establishing the new JNTU Engineering College, focusing on securing adequate land and facilities to meet student and institutional needs.

The Registrar emphasized the importance of timely infrastructure development to ensure students have access to high-quality education and resources.

Collector Surabhi assured Prof. Rao of the government’s full commitment to the project, stating that all necessary steps would be taken to resolve land acquisition and infrastructure issues swiftly. “We are dedicated to providing all essential facilities to support the engineering college,” said the Collector, adding that the project is a priority for the district’s educational growth.Following the meeting with the Collector, Prof. Rao attended a gathering with engineering college students to understand their current academic environment and address any challenges they face.

He encouraged students to concentrate on their studies, assuring them that any issues regarding college infrastructure and resources would be resolved shortly. "Focus on your studies, aim for successful outcomes, and lay the foundation for a promising career," he advised.The interaction between JNTUH and district officials marks a proactive step toward enhancing technical education in Wanaparthy, aligning with the government’s goal of creating advanced educational facilities in rural areas.