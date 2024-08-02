Job calendar gets Cabinet nod

Hyderabad : The state Cabinet on Thursday decided to announce the job calendar in the Assembly on Friday for its approval. This was one of the promises made by the Congress during its election campaign.

The government has prepared the job calendar based on the availability of the vacancies with a time schedule. The Finance wing will give its approval for taking up recruitment drives soon after the announcement of the job calendar.

The other important decisions taken by the Cabinet were to lift 15 TMC of Godavari water from Mallanna Sagar and pump into Shamirpet lake. From there, 10 TMC of water will be lifted to Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar to meet the drinking water needs of Hyderabad and remaining 5 TMC would be used to pump into the Musi River Front Development Project ensuring freshwater flow to promote tourism and maintain hygienic conditions. The government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the Musi project in the budget.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister P Srinivasa Reddy said the Cabinet had approved the merger of 40 villages with the Greater Hyderabad.

It has once again cleared the names of Prof M Kodandaram and noted journalist Amir Ali Khan for the two MLC posts. They will be forwarded to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma for his approval under the Governor’s quota. It may be recalled that earlier, these two names were rejected, and the government had sought the High Court’s intervention.

Among other decisions were constituting a Cabinet Sub-Committee with ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, P Srinivas Reddy and Damodar Raja Narasimha to finalise the modalities and guidelines to issue new white ration cards and Aarogyasri cards to all the eligible persons. The Sub-Committee will submit the report within a month. The minister said that a debate on Dharani would be taken up in the Assembly.

It may be mentioned here that the government had announced that Dharani would be renamed as ‘Bhumata’. Srinivasa Reddy said that a proposal for the revival of Nizam Sugar Company based on the Cabinet Sub-Committee recommendations, Group 1 posts to cricketer Mohammed Siraj and boxer Nikhat Zareen, 600 square yard house plot to them and shooter Isha Singh in Hyderabad was also cleared by the Cabinet.

Further, he said, the Cabinet had given its nod for the appointment of the son of Intelligence IG Rajiv Ratan who died recently as Municipal Commissioner, and Deputy Tahsildar’s post to the son of additional DGP Murali, who died while discharging his duties recently.

The Cabinet expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives and damage of properties in Wayanad landslides and decided to send relief material and deploy disaster management teams to help the Kerala government in the rescue operations.

The minister clarified that the BC reservation in local body elections would be finalized after the completion of BC caste survey and the release of voters’ lists by the Election Commission.