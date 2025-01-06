"Jogulamba Gadwal Police Enforce Strict Ban on Chinese Manja Ahead of Sankranti".

Gadwal : Jogulamba Gadwal District SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, has announced a complete ban on the sale and use of Chinese Manja within the district. He warned that strict legal action will be taken against those found selling or using Chinese Manja, especially if it causes any harm.

In light of the upcoming Sankranti festival, special inspections will be conducted in shops known to sell Chinese Manja. SP Rao highlighted that Chinese Manja, made of nylon and synthetic threads, poses a threat to the environment and is dangerous to both humans and birds.

The use of Chinese Manja for flying kites has resulted in numerous accidents, causing harm to birds, innocent people, and even those flying the kites. Citing these concerns, the state government has imposed a ban on Chinese Manja under the Environment Protection Act, 1986. Violators of this ban could face up to seven years in prison or a fine of ₹10,000.

The district police will ensure that no sales of Chinese Manja occur in the region. SP Rao urged citizens to avoid using Chinese Manja and opt for safer, regular thread for flying kites. He also requested the public to report any incidents of selling or using Chinese Manja by dialing 100..