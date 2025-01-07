Jogulamba Gadwal Police Honored with State-Level Service Medals

Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police (SP), Sri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, extended heartfelt congratulations to police personnel from the district who have been honored with state-level service medals in recognition of their exceptional public service in duty management.

On the occasion of New Year, the state government announced the prestigious service medals on January 1, and five head constables from Jogulamba Gadwal district—Narayana, Ravinder Goud, Prabhakar Reddy, Purender, and Venkataswamy Goud—were selected for this honor. Today, the District SP personally congratulated them in his chamber.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP remarked that the tireless and dedicated service of police personnel, which earns the trust and admiration of the public, is always duly recognized. He encouraged the awardees and other personnel to continue serving the people with even greater dedication and responsibility.

The SP also emphasized the importance of maintaining good health while discharging their duties and adhering to the guidelines and instructions provided by senior officers. He assured them that hard work and commitment in public service would always be rewarded, motivating them to strive for excellence.