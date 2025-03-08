Jogulamba Gadwal SP Holds Darbar Meeting to Address Police Personnel Issues

Gawal: The Jogulamba Gadwal District Police Department is continuously striving to address the concerns of its personnel, stated District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, during a special Darbar meeting with armed police personnel.

The meeting was held at the District Police Office Conference Hall, where SP Srinivas Rao interacted with officers and personnel from the District Police Special Party, MT Section, Escort Team, PSOs, Bomb Disposal Teams, and Dog Squad.

Key Discussions & Directives

During his address, SP Srinivas Rao emphasized the crucial role of the armed police force in maintaining law and order. He expressed satisfaction with the dedication and performance of the personnel in their duties.

He urged officers and staff to prioritize their health and family well-being while maintaining their professional commitments. To stay physically and mentally strong, he recommended regular exercise and yoga.

SP Rao stressed the importance of discipline and responsibility in police service, encouraging personnel to enhance their skills and professionalism. He inquired about the challenges faced by the staff during duty and assured them that efforts would be made to resolve their issues.

Commitment to Personnel Welfare

Acknowledging the relentless nature of police duty, SP Srinivas Rao assured officers that personal, family, and departmental concerns would be addressed promptly. He instructed senior officials to ensure that personnel could perform their duties without undue stress or pressure.

He emphasized that building public trust in the police force is vital and urged officers to work with integrity and dedication to uphold this trust.

Participation

The event was attended by Armed Forces DSP Narendra Rao, RI Venkatesh, Armed Forces Officers, and other police personnel.

District Police Office

Jogulamba Gadwal District