Joined Cong to develop constituency, says MLA

Jagtial: Development of the Jagtial constituency is my aim; with this intent only I joined the Congress, asserted MLA M Sanjay Kumar here on Tuesday.

He pledged to work with MLC T Jeevan Reddy, who was reportedly unhappy with his induction into the ruling party.

Speaking to the media, Kumar stated that CM Revanth Reddy had assured him to develop the constituency; hence he had moved to the Congress. He assured to develop Jagtial in cooperation of CM and ministers.

Kumar said the government had issued orders releasing Rs.32.16 crore for creating facilities in two-bedroom houses. He reminded that he hails from a political family which had Makunuri Sriranga Rao, former minister J Chokka Rao, MLAs. When the Congress was in power he had extended support to TDP’s L Ramana.

Kumar said when he had contested as MLA there were no BRS nominees to fight the MPTC, ZPTC and councillor polls. He had entered politics with the cooperation of MLC K Kavitha.

The MLA said he would leave to the wisdom of BRS working president K T Rama Rao his criticism while addressing the party’s ’Atmeeya Sammelanam’. He asked were not the Congress MLAs invited to join the pink party. He called for dignified politics in democracy; the BRS leaders criticising him should introspect.

Kumar asserted that he has no fears about his financial status; ‘people know this. I have entered politics with service motive; I would strive to develop the constituency’.