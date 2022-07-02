Jolt to BJP as Corporator, city president join TRS

Warangal: In a setback to the BJP, its Greater Warangal Corporator (27th Division) Chintakula Anil Kumar, and his elder brother and former BJP city president Chintakula Sunil Kumar joined the ruling TRS party in the presence of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao at the latter's house in Hyderabad on Friday. The development is seen as a jolt : to the BJP ahead of its national executive meeting in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3 which will be attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The duo told the media persons that the BJP-led Central Government has been indifferent towards Telangana. The duo said that they were upset with the discrimination shown by the BJP. The Chintakula brothers also said that the development of the State is possible only with the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and KTR. Warangal East MLA Nannanupeni Narender, MP Pasunuri Dayakar and MLC Banda Prakash were among others present.

Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender who was said to be instrumental behind Chintakula brothers switching over to the TRS said that there are several BJP and Congress leaders ready to join the party fold. It may be recalled here that BJP won 10 Divisions of the total 66 in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation elections held in 2021.