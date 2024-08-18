Jos Alukkas makes buzz in Warangal

Warangal : Kerala-based Jos Alukkas Group opened its showroom at Nakkalagutta in Hanumakonda on Saturday. The store was inaugurated by actress Keerthy Suresh, MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and Mayor Gundu Sudharani. A large number of people gathered outside the showroom to have a glimpse of Mahanati movie fame Keerthy.

Speaking to media persons, Jos Alukkas Managing Director Varghese Alukka said that the new store offers a wide range of latest design jewellery made of platinum, gold, silver etc. “We provide BIS Hallmark-certified jewellery with an exchange facility. We also offer a gold coin to the customer who purchases gold worth Rs 60,000. We are happy to open a new store in Warangal, a fast-growing city. The jewellery made of 22-carat is at par with international standards.