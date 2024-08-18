Live
- Supreme Court to pronounce verdict in suo moto case concerning right to privacy of adolescents on Tuesday
- EAM Jaishankar in Kuwait, to discuss bilateral ties
- Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to meet BJP leaders in Delhi amid switchover buzz
- Will remove AI-generated food images: Zomato CEO after complaints
- Extremely hungry to turn things around and to get Border-Gavaskar Trophy back, says Nathan Lyon
- Centre defends criminalisation of triple talaq before SC
- J&K Assembly polls no cakewalk for any single party
- AP Minister S. Savitha addresses waterlogging problem at Mahadeva Palli railway pass
- DPL: West Delhi Lions set to roar against North Delhi Strikers
- Number of cities with Metro rail up from 5 to 21 in last 10 years: Manohar Lal
Just In
Jos Alukkas makes buzz in Warangal
Kerala-based Jos Alukkas Group opened its showroom at Nakkalagutta in Hanumakonda on Saturday.
Warangal : Kerala-based Jos Alukkas Group opened its showroom at Nakkalagutta in Hanumakonda on Saturday. The store was inaugurated by actress Keerthy Suresh, MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and Mayor Gundu Sudharani. A large number of people gathered outside the showroom to have a glimpse of Mahanati movie fame Keerthy.
Speaking to media persons, Jos Alukkas Managing Director Varghese Alukka said that the new store offers a wide range of latest design jewellery made of platinum, gold, silver etc. “We provide BIS Hallmark-certified jewellery with an exchange facility. We also offer a gold coin to the customer who purchases gold worth Rs 60,000. We are happy to open a new store in Warangal, a fast-growing city. The jewellery made of 22-carat is at par with international standards.