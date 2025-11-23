Journalists go on relay hunger strike

Bhupalapally: Journalists who received allotment orders for plots began relay fasts and hunger strikes at the Collector’s office on Saturday, demanding immediate allocation of the lands.

They stated that during the previous government’s relief, then-MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, Collector Bhavesh Mishra, the tahsildar, and other officials approved plots for 37 reporters in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district headquarters. They alleged that there has been negligence in allotting the actual land.

The affected journalists said that even after taking the allotment orders, they have been running around officials for three years asking for land allocation, but officials kept giving postponements and ignoring them, and due to this negligence, they still have not been allotted house sites. Therefore, as a collective decision by the 37 people, they started relay hunger strikes near the Collectorate.

They appealed to local Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao to intervene in the matter of journalists’ house sites and ensure the lands are allotted immediately.

The hunger strikes were supported by TSJU district president-secretary Edla Santosh and Dommati Ravinder, and the journalists who had received allotment orders participated in these protests.