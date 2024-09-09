Journos should play role of docs for treatment of societal ills, says CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said journalists should play the role of doctors for treating the deformities in society.

The CM, along with Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, participated in the programme of land allotment to Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists’ MAC Housing Society at Ravindra Bharati.

The CM said former Chief Minister YS Rajashekara Reddy had taken the decision of allotment of housing sites for journalists; today his government found a permanent solution to the house-site problem facing scribes. ‘Everyone should make efforts to enhance the dignity of their profession. The people's government is moving forward by seeking suggestions from the journalist community and general public. My government policy is to build trust in systems. Journalists are also part of the system, he observed.

Reddy said earlier political parties established newspapers to spread their ideology. Now the objective of the media is to spread canards and false propaganda. “Journalism has been branded as a bad profession due to some unprofessional practices by a handful of journalists. Some scribes are changing the meaning of journalism. Professional journalists should take the responsibility of damage control,” he counselled.

The CM said his government took on the responsibility of safeguarding genuine journalists. “Some publications crossed limits and degraded journalism standards by using objectionable language. The respectful position of CM is also being humiliated through writings in some newspapers. These publications are only protecting owners of political parties,” he said, appealing to journalists to maintain self-restraint when action is taken against such erring publications. ‘The onus is also on all professionals to take care of genuine scribes’.

Reddy asked the Media Academy to prepare guidelines for a permanent solution to pending journalist health cards, accreditation, and other issues. The government would take the responsibility of approving the Media Academy proposals in the Cabinet. Stating that Telangana did not have tourism, energy, and sports policies for the last 10 years, Reddy said his government was part of the journalist fraternity and announced taking on the responsibility of solving journalists’ problems. He sanctioned Rs 10 crore to the Media Academy from the special development fund.

The CM also made an announcement for journalists other than the JNJMAC Housing Society. “No need to worry about housing for journalists. All eligible candidates will be partners in the Future City. Let us all participate in the development of the Fourth City and Future City,” he said.