Joyous celebrations mark Christmas in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: The Christians across the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district celebrated Christmas on a grand note by attending midnight prayers and exchanging greetings. In Mahbubnagar, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud conveyed his Christmas greetings to people while taking part in the celebrations at MBC Church in the district.





Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Jesus Christ preached unity and he is being remembered for peace and brotherhood. "I wish all Christian brothers and sisters to celebrate this festival on a grand note with joy and happiness. It is time we should all follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ who preached peace, brotherhood and unity. Christ is a great messenger who spread the importance of peace and love to humans," observed the Minister.



The Minister wished that with the blessings of Jesus Christ, the State would further develop and prosper in the coming up days.

Similarly, in Wanaparthy, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy also took part in the Christmas celebrations at MBC Church in the district and conveyed his greetings to the people. In Kodangal constituency, the Christians in Bomraspet mandal celebrated the festival at the Methodist Church. Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy conveyed his wishes to the people of his constituency on the occasion.