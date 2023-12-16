JP Nadda to visit city in Jan end

Hyderabad: BJP chief JP Nadda to visit the city in the third week of January to oversee Telangana state BJP's action plan for the ensuing parliament elections.

Addressing the party leaders along with party Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh here on Friday, TS BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said the party will contest alone in the ensuing parliament elections to fight both the Congress and BRS. Leaders from the booth to the state level should gear up for the fight, and an action plan will be chalked out to strategize and ensure the party win the maximum number of seats, he added.

Kishan Reddy said that despite the opponents of the BJP having unleashed a vicious campaign against the party, it has won eight seats for the first time in the State Assembly elections. Besides, improved its vote share to above 14 per cent and stood second in several assembly segments, he pointed out.

The Secundrabad MP said that cutting across the lines have decided to bring back Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power for the third time. He reminded the leaders how the party had won the Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Assembly elections with a thumping majority going beyond the expectations of any surveys and poll predictions. Similarly, it had retained the Madhya Pradesh even after being in power for the past 18 years with a huge majority, he added.

In Telangana, the party showed its strength by having good opportunities to grow politically. Kishan Reddy said that BJP national president JP Nadda will come to the state at the end of January to guide the state party as part of preparations for the parliamentary elections. He asked the party leaders to focus on strengthening the organisational structure and ensure all committees were duly formed. Further, he asked the party leaders to make the Viksit Bharat programme by the Centre organised from December 16 to January 26 by participating as volunteers. As part of the programme, officials from the Central and State departments will participate, and meet the beneficiaries of the Central schemes. He asked to ensure any eligible people were left out of the coverage of the central schemes and help them in submitting their applications and processes to access the benefits of the schemes. The newly elected 8 BJP MLAs will tour all the erstwhile districts of the state.