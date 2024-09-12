JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill will visit TG by month-end: D K Aruna

Hyderabad: Mahbubnagar MP and Member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Bill-2024 D K Aruna said that the committee is visiting different parts of the country and is expected to visit Telangana by the end of September. She said that the committee will submit its report in the form of suggestions and recommendations.

She said that farmers in several places are complaining about the problems they have been facing due to the Wakf Act, and their views and problems were taken note of.

She said that farmers and people from the combined Medak district, Zahirabad, Narsapur and Thupran assembly constituencies and Boduppal area of Hyderabad have submitted many complaints about how they are facing problems due to the Wakf Act. Besides, the farmers complained that they were not able to receive Rythu Bandhu, Kisan Samman as the Wakf Act became a hurdle for them.

She said that the Act was first made in 1954 and there were several amendments made after that.

The MP vehemently denied the reported propaganda by some parties to give a communal colour to the proposed bill that it is meant to take away the lands of Muslims. She urged not to fall to such false propaganda, and said that the amendment bill was proposed to do justice to the poor Muslims and it is not against any religion or caste, she added.