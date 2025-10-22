Jubilee Hills by-poll: Bandi Sanjay invokes Bhagyalakshmi’s blessings

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, delivered a series of pointed remarks, blending religious fervour with political assertion, during his visit to the Bhagyalakshmi Ammavaru temple in Old City on the eve of Deepavali. Accompanied by BJP state leaders Gangidi Manohar Reddy, KasamVenkateswarlu, Dr Prakash Reddy, J Sangappa, and Uma Mahender, the Minister performed special pujas and received a ceremonial welcome from temple administrators on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after the darshan, Bandi Sanjay expressed joy that leaders from the BRS and Congresswho once questioned the temple’s existenceare now visiting the Goddess, stating: “Those who mocked are the ones now bowing before Bhagyalakshmi Ammavaru. I am happy that lakhs of devotees are coming here. I feel blessed to show the power of the Goddess to the world.” He credited the divine blessings of Bhagyalakshmi Ammavaru for the success of the BJP’s Praja Sangrama Yatra, which he launched as state president with a 1,600-kilometre padayatra, declaring: “We won GHMC, Dubbaka, and Huzurabad elections only after seeking her blessings.