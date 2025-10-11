Jubilee Hills bypolls: Revanth rolls out '30-day strategy' for party leaders

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has devised a ‘30-day strategy’ for the upcoming by-elections to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

Accordingly, from October 13 i.e. on the first day of nominations, to the polling day i.e. on November 11, the Congress leadership will hold a direct contact programme with voters. All Ministers of the state cabinet and party’s state leadership, including MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, will be part of the intensified campaign.

The Chief Minister has proposed a special political event every day for the next 30 days by involving leaders from different sections to woo the voters on caste and religion lines. Since voters from the Muslim and Kapu communities constitute over 40 per cent in the by-poll-bound Assembly segment, all senior leaders of the two communities have already been asked to attend the election campaign regularly and interact with particular sections of the voters.

State BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhkar, Labour and Employment Minister G Vinod and Agriculture Minister T Nageshwara Rao were previously entrusted with the responsibility of holding regular ‘basti’ meetings and distributing scheme benefits. They did this until the Election Commission announced the schedule for the by-elections three days ago.

Party leaders said that some more Ministers will join the election campaign in the next week and all the Ministers will be given the task of poll management in every division. Borabanda, Erragadda, Yousufguda, Vengal Rao Nagar, Rahmat Nagar and Shaikpet divisions in the Jubilee Hills seat will be divided into sub-divisions. Each sub-division will be looked after by a senior Minister or a senior leader and an MLA till the end of the polling.

The Chief Minister has already asked Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud to finalise the campaign schedule of every leader, MLA, MP and Minister in the constituency from Monday onwards. Congress candidate Naveen Yadav has been asked to furnish to the Congress unit president the details of the voters in each community and the local factors required to be addressed to influence the voters.

Localised political strategy is very important to win the by-elections as the Chief Minister has taken it as a prestige issue for the ruling Congress and a litmus test for his government’s two-year performance”.

The Chief Minister will also hold rallies and corner meetings during the last part of the election campaign.

“Revanth Reddy will highlight the Congress government’s achievements and his vision to promote Hyderabad as a destination for a world of opportunities by developing the Musi Riverfront Project and concretizing the Fourth City”, leaders said.