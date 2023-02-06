Jumbo Welfare Budget in offing

Hyderabad: Will the "Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar" concept be reflected in the state budget that would be presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday?

This being the election year, speculations are rife that the budget will be a 'Jumbo Welfare Budget.' It is expected that out of about Rs 3 lakh crore budget outlay, 70 per cent of the allocations would go for welfare, Agriculture, Irrigation, Health and Education sectors.

The government is also likely to earmark funds for the unemployment dole scheme. KCR had promised unemployment dole of Rs 3,000 to educated jobless youth in 2018 assembly elections. He is likely to fulfil this now. Officials said that special allocations to MLAs will be made to ensure the completion of pending development programmes in every Assembly constituency. The Government will also roll out the new scheme of Rs 3 lakh assistance to those who want to build houses in their own plots.

The government is also likely to earmark Rs 3 lakh assistance for the Dalit Bandhu scheme and it is likely to announce Girijana Bandhu scheme as well.



Meanwhile, the state cabinet on Sunday ratified the budget proposals. The discussion on the budget and demands will be taken up commencing from February 8 in the Assembly.