June showers abundant in district

Kothagudem: Even as the IMD has stated that the June rainfall in India was 11% below normal (which is the highest deficit in five years), the month saw good to typical rainfall throughout the district here.

“In the beginning of June, rains produced problems. But by the month’s end, they benefitted the farmers,” said B Baburao, District Agriculture Officer. “The district was expecting 164.4 mm rainfall, but we received upto 227.5 mm, surpassing the expectations,” he said.

In five mandals across the district, normal rainfall was recorded. However, in 18 mandals, significant rainfall was recorded. Notable among these include Karakagudem, Cherla, Aswapuram Manuguru, Allapalli, Gundala, Yellandu, Tekulapally, Julurupadu, Chandrugonda, Chunchupalli, Sujathanagar, Kothagudem, Burgampadu, Bhadrachalam, Mulakalapalli, Dammapeta, and Ashwaraopeta that received high levels of rainfall. Meanwhile, normal rainfall has been observed in the mandals of Dummagudem, Pinapaka, Annapureddypalli, and Palvoncha Lakshmidevipalli.

In addition, the district received maximum level of rainfall on Sunday. Officials report that 44.05% average was measured overall in all mandals on that one day. Mulkalpally had 94.4 mm of rain, Bhadrachalam had 77.2 mm, Burgumpad received 72.4 mm, and Julurupad got 70.2 mm of rain.

The district’s area under monsoon crops assessed by the Agriculture Department is 4,71,622 acres of which 73.72 % has been farmed with different crops so far. Mainly 1,375 acres of the regular 1,60,332 acres of paddy rice and 4,084 acres of the normal 41,503 acres of corn crop were cultivated in that area.

“I had a fear that rain would give problems in the beginning of the season. However, it has rained as much as expected, which makes me delighted right now. We are now working on cultivation at a faster pace. This is how the weather is till the yield is attained,” stated a farmer K Venkaiah.

“It’s good if it suits,” he said, adding, “In the past ten days, the district’s monsoon cultivation has doubled. The farmers have been working harder on their crops as the rains have come.”